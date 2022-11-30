UrduPoint.com

Death Penalty Awarded In Murder Case

Additional Sessions Judge Amir Nazir Awan has awarded death penalty to an accused involved in a murder case of Sadar Tandlianwala police station

According to the prosecution, one Muhammad Shahbaz had shot dead his brother-in-law Jarrar Haidar in 2019 because the slain had arranged love marriage with sister of the accused.

The police had registered a case and submitted its challan in the competent court of law.

After observing evidences and witnesses, the learned judge awarded capital punishment to accused Muhammad Shahbaz. The convict was also directed to pay Rs.500,000 as compensation and he would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months if he failed to pay amount of compensation.

