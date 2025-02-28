Death Penalty Awarded In Murder Case
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 08:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Additional Sessions Judge Rana Ranveer Ahmad has awarded death penalty to an accused involved in a murder case of Sandal Bar police station.
According to the prosecution, accused Ahmad Raza resident of Chak No.61-JB Dharor along with his accomplice Shahid Zulfiqar had shot dead his rival Muhammad Zeeshan on May 04, 2022.
After observing evidence and witnesses, the learned judge awarded capital punishment to accused Ahmad Raza under section 302-B of Pakistan Penal Code. The convict was also directed to pay Rs.1 million as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased, otherwise he would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months.
The court however acquitted second accused of the case by giving him benefit of doubt.
