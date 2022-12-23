Death penalty awarded to accused, life term to another in murder case

Additional District and Sessions Judge Haidar Ali Arif has awarded death penalty to an accused and life imprisonment to his accomplice involved in a murder case of Millat Town police station.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Haidar Ali Arif has awarded death penalty to an accused and life imprisonment to his accomplice involved in a murder case of Millat Town police station.

According to the prosecution, accused Shehzad along with his two accomplices Saqlain, etc.

had shot dead his rival Ashraf in addition to inflicting serious injuries to another Athar over a monetary dispute in 2019.

After observing evidences and witnesses, the court awarded capital punishment to accused Shehzad and life term to Saqlain.

Both convicts were also directed to pay fine of Rs.500,000 each, otherwise they would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months each if they failed to pay fine.

However, the learned court acquitted third accused of the case by giving him benefit of doubt.