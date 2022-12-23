UrduPoint.com

Death Penalty Awarded To Accused, Life Term To Another In Murder Case

Sumaira FH Published December 23, 2022 | 08:10 PM

Death penalty awarded to accused, life term to another in murder case

Additional District and Sessions Judge Haidar Ali Arif has awarded death penalty to an accused and life imprisonment to his accomplice involved in a murder case of Millat Town police station.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge Haidar Ali Arif has awarded death penalty to an accused and life imprisonment to his accomplice involved in a murder case of Millat Town police station.

According to the prosecution, accused Shehzad along with his two accomplices Saqlain, etc.

had shot dead his rival Ashraf in addition to inflicting serious injuries to another Athar over a monetary dispute in 2019.

After observing evidences and witnesses, the court awarded capital punishment to accused Shehzad and life term to Saqlain.

Both convicts were also directed to pay fine of Rs.500,000 each, otherwise they would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months each if they failed to pay fine.

However, the learned court acquitted third accused of the case by giving him benefit of doubt.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Station Fine 2019 Court

Recent Stories

70 percent of US under storm warning as deep freez ..

70 percent of US under storm warning as deep freeze hits

1 minute ago
 Switzerland Sending Heaters, Generators to Ukraine ..

Switzerland Sending Heaters, Generators to Ukraine - Authorities

2 minutes ago
 At Least 3 People Killed in Shooting in Paris - Pr ..

At Least 3 People Killed in Shooting in Paris - Prosecutor

2 minutes ago
 Trade Between Russia, China May Reach $220Bln Soon ..

Trade Between Russia, China May Reach $220Bln Soon - Chamber of Commerce

2 minutes ago
 National teams of India, Afghanistan, others to pl ..

National teams of India, Afghanistan, others to play in 15th West Asia Baseball ..

10 minutes ago
 Working Women's Day celebrated

Working Women's Day celebrated

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.