Death Penalty Awarded To Killer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 29, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Death penalty awarded to killer

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) An Additional Sessions Judge awarded death penalty to a killer on three counts

and imposed a fine of Rs 1.2 million.

According to the police spokesperson, the outlaw Ramzan, resident of Kehror Pakka ,was convicted

of strangling his wife Shazia and 5-year-old daughter Zahra Bibi on September 27, 2022.

The police representative shared that diligent investigation and unwavering prosecution

led to this decisive court ruling.

