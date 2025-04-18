Death penalty, life term, rigorous imprisonment, fines for blasphemy convict

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Faisalabad Judge Javed Iqbal Sheikh has awarded death sentence, life term and rigorous imprisonment of 15 years along with a fine of Rs 3.5 million to a blasphemy accused involved in a case of City Jaranwala police station.

According to the prosecution, the accused Pervaiz alias Kodu Masih along with his accomplices Shahid Aftab alias Bobi Masih and Dawood William Masih had desecrated pages of the Holy Quran on August 16, 2023 in the jurisdiction of City Jaranwala police station.

Initially, photo of another individual namely Umair alias Raja Masih was found at the scene due to which the police registered a case against him. However, Umair was later on declared innocent during the investigation.

Subsequently, accused Parvez alias Bobi Masih and his two accomplices were charged and presented before the ATC.

After observing evidence and witnesses, the Judge ATC Javed Iqbal Sheikh awarded death sentence to accused Pervaiz alias Kodu Masih under section 295-C of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The convict was directed to pay a fine of Rs.2 million otherwise he would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of four years in case of default.

The learned judge also awarded life imprisonment to accused Pervaiz alias Kodu Masih under section 295-B of PPC and 10 years Rigorous Imprisonment along with a fine of Rs.1 million under section 295-A of PPC. The convict would have to experience two years additional imprisonment if he failed to pay fine.

Similarly, the ATC Judge awarded 5 years Rigorous Imprisonment and a fine of Rs.500,000 to Pervaiz alias Kodu Masih under section 9 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. The convict would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of one year in case of default of payment.

However, the court acquitted the remaining two accused Shahid Aftab alias Bobi Masih and Dawood William Masih by giving them benefit of doubt.