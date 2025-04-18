Death Penalty, Life Term, Rigorous Imprisonment, Fines For Blasphemy Convict
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2025 | 09:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Faisalabad Judge Javed Iqbal Sheikh has awarded death sentence, life term and rigorous imprisonment of 15 years along with a fine of Rs 3.5 million to a blasphemy accused involved in a case of City Jaranwala police station.
According to the prosecution, the accused Pervaiz alias Kodu Masih along with his accomplices Shahid Aftab alias Bobi Masih and Dawood William Masih had desecrated pages of the Holy Quran on August 16, 2023 in the jurisdiction of City Jaranwala police station.
Initially, photo of another individual namely Umair alias Raja Masih was found at the scene due to which the police registered a case against him. However, Umair was later on declared innocent during the investigation.
Subsequently, accused Parvez alias Bobi Masih and his two accomplices were charged and presented before the ATC.
After observing evidence and witnesses, the Judge ATC Javed Iqbal Sheikh awarded death sentence to accused Pervaiz alias Kodu Masih under section 295-C of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).
The convict was directed to pay a fine of Rs.2 million otherwise he would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of four years in case of default.
The learned judge also awarded life imprisonment to accused Pervaiz alias Kodu Masih under section 295-B of PPC and 10 years Rigorous Imprisonment along with a fine of Rs.1 million under section 295-A of PPC. The convict would have to experience two years additional imprisonment if he failed to pay fine.
Similarly, the ATC Judge awarded 5 years Rigorous Imprisonment and a fine of Rs.500,000 to Pervaiz alias Kodu Masih under section 9 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997. The convict would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of one year in case of default of payment.
However, the court acquitted the remaining two accused Shahid Aftab alias Bobi Masih and Dawood William Masih by giving them benefit of doubt.
Recent Stories
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..
Gold price falls by Rs300 per tola in Pakistan
LHC bans media interviews of detainees in Punjab police stations
PSL 2025 Match 08 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
LHC grants more time to Arshad Chaiwala on his plea against blocking of his ID c ..
Six killed, five injured in shooting at US Florida University
Sindh reports over 20,000 Malaria cases amid rising trend
PPP candidate Saba Talpur wins NA-213 Umerkot by-election
Over 130 Int’l students sue Trump Administration over alleged visa cancellatio ..
Is the Infinix NOTE 50 Series phone the Hottest Smartphone of 2025? Let’s Comp ..
Suzuki Alto, An Upgrade with Heart
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI altering Adiala Jail visitor lists, blaming Punjab govt: Azma Bokhari3 minutes ago
-
RPO Rawalpindi holds Open Court to address public complaints3 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of petition regarding promotion of FBR's woman officer3 minutes ago
-
Death penalty, life term, rigorous imprisonment, fines for blasphemy convict3 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi vows to support voting rights for Pakistanis in Spain3 minutes ago
-
LHC directs regulation of motorcycle rickshaws23 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's ambassador, Malaysian counterpart discuss global issues23 minutes ago
-
326th Khalsa Sajna Diwas, Vaisakhi celebrations conclude at Gurdwara Dera Sahib23 minutes ago
-
SCO Secretary General lauds Pakistan’s role in regional peace & development23 minutes ago
-
Training course “Orientation and Mobility Techniques for Visually Impaired Persons” concluded33 minutes ago
-
Court maintains arrest warrants for KP CM in audio leak case33 minutes ago
-
Three held for robbery, abduction of female police official43 minutes ago