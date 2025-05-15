Death row convict acquitted after 12 years in double murder case

A Lahore High Court division bench on Thursday acquitted a man convicted of double murder and sentenced to death after 12 years

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) A Lahore High Court division bench on Thursday acquitted a man convicted of double murder and sentenced to death after 12 years.

The two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Abher Gul Khan heard the appeal of Ghulam Abbas, who had been sentenced to death in 2020 for the alleged 2013 murders of Sehrish and Kamran.

During the hearing, the appellant's counsel argued that the trial court had failed to properly assess the facts of the case.

He pointed out delays in both the registration of the FIR and the post-mortem report, adding that his client had no connection to the incident. He requested the court to annul the trial court’s verdict.

Opposing the appeal, the prosecutor maintained that Ghulam Abbas was rightfully convicted based on substantial evidence and was nominated in the double murder case in 2013.

After reviewing the arguments from both sides, the court ruled in favor of Abbas, overturning his conviction and ordering his release.