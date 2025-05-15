Death Row Convict Acquitted After 12 Years In Double Murder Case
Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2025 | 08:03 PM
A Lahore High Court division bench on Thursday acquitted a man convicted of double murder and sentenced to death after 12 years
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) A Lahore High Court division bench on Thursday acquitted a man convicted of double murder and sentenced to death after 12 years.
The two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Aalia Neelum and Justice Abher Gul Khan heard the appeal of Ghulam Abbas, who had been sentenced to death in 2020 for the alleged 2013 murders of Sehrish and Kamran.
During the hearing, the appellant's counsel argued that the trial court had failed to properly assess the facts of the case.
He pointed out delays in both the registration of the FIR and the post-mortem report, adding that his client had no connection to the incident. He requested the court to annul the trial court’s verdict.
Opposing the appeal, the prosecutor maintained that Ghulam Abbas was rightfully convicted based on substantial evidence and was nominated in the double murder case in 2013.
After reviewing the arguments from both sides, the court ruled in favor of Abbas, overturning his conviction and ordering his release.
Recent Stories
Youth Gala 2025 to celebrate talent, purpose & youth empowerment in Islamabad
KPIC takes action against departments over delay in data provision
AC Darazinda visits various govt educational institutions
Railway Park Project to boost local economy & tourism: Aurangzeb Khichi
KP youth leader praised for role in Pak-India misinformation war
Thanksgiving Day to be observed in Rawalpindi on Friday with patriotic passion
Death row convict acquitted after 12 years in double murder case
FBR directed to disclose Information on Anti-Illicit cigarette measures
Technical education key to empower Balochistan’s youth: Kalsoom Niaz
Nusuk cards mandatory for entry into Haram as per Saudi authorities: Coordinator ..
Secretary Sial inspects ongoing sports projects in Rawalpindi, Murree
7 held with 90 litres of liquor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA Chairman directs in-house development of parking facility to ease Pak Secretariat congestion2 minutes ago
-
KPIC takes action against departments over delay in data provision2 minutes ago
-
AC Darazinda visits various govt educational institutions3 minutes ago
-
Railway Park Project to boost local economy & tourism: Aurangzeb Khichi3 minutes ago
-
KP youth leader praised for role in Pak-India misinformation war3 minutes ago
-
Thanksgiving Day to be observed in Rawalpindi on Friday with patriotic passion3 minutes ago
-
Death row convict acquitted after 12 years in double murder case3 minutes ago
-
FBR directed to disclose Information on Anti-Illicit cigarette measures8 minutes ago
-
Technical education key to empower Balochistan’s youth: Kalsoom Niaz7 minutes ago
-
Secretary Sial inspects ongoing sports projects in Rawalpindi, Murree24 minutes ago
-
7 held with 90 litres of liquor24 minutes ago
-
Housing Minister chairs 59th BOD's meeting of PHA Foundation24 minutes ago