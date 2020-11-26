UrduPoint.com
Death-row Convict Acquitted After 13 Years

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:39 AM

A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday acquitted a death-row convict after 13 years of imprisonment by granting him the benefit of the doubt

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :A Lahore High Court (LHC) division bench on Wednesday acquitted a death-row convict after 13 years of imprisonment by granting him the benefit of the doubt.

The bench set aside the trial court verdict and issued orders for the acquittal of convict, Muhammad Mumtaz.

The division bench comprising Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan and Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry passed the orders while allowing an appeal filed by the convict against the trial court verdict.

The defence counsel argued before the bench that the trial court failed to appreciate the case facts and erred in granting death sentence to the convict. He stated that the presence of the eyewitnesses on the crime scene was not proved. He pleaded with the bench to set aside the trial court verdict and acquit the accused.

However, a prosecutor opposed the plea, saying that Muhammad Mumtaz was guilty in the light of police investigations, medical reports and statements of the witnesses.

The FIR registered at the Sadar police station in Sargodha on July 6, 2007, stated that the accused had killed Mohammad Ashraf over a dispute. Besides Muhammad Mumtaz and Muhammad Akhtar, four other accused were nominated in the case.

A trial court of Sargodha had handed down death sentence to Muhammad Mumtaz and 10-years imprisonment to Muhammad Akhtar but acquitted their four accomplices.

Earlier, the high court had returned the appeal of convict to trial court and ordered for rehearing. However, the trial court upheld its verdict.

It is pertinent to mention here that Muhammad Akhtar had been freed after servinghis ten years imprisonment.

