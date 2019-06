A condemned prisoner was executed at Kot Lakhpat Jail here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :A condemned prisoner was executed at Kot Lakhpat Jail here on Wednesday.

Police said that Muhammad Ashraf had killed three women over matrimonial issue some eighteen years ago.

Masti Gate police had registered the case against the accused and submitted the challan to court.

He was sentenced to death in 2017.