Death sentence awarded in double murder case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) awarded death sentence on two-counts to an accused involved in a double murder case of City Jaranwala police station.

According to the prosecution, accused Rashid Mehmood, along with his accomplices reached at the court of Additional District & Session Judge Irfan Haidar on the premises of Tehsil Kutchehry Jaranwala under the guise of a lawyer and shot dead his rivals Shahid Javaid and Israrul Haq on Sept 16, 2021.

The police had booked the accused and submitted challan in the court. Special Judge ATC Muhammad Hussain awarded death sentence on two counts to Rashid Mehmood and directed him to pay a fine of Rs 1 million. The convict will have to undergo an additional imprisonment of one year in case of non-payment of fine.