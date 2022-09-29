Death sentence awarded in murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

Additional District and Sessions Judge has awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Tarkhani police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge has awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Tarkhani police station.

According to the prosecution, the police had booked accused Qasim on charge of killing a 7-year-old boy Asad after committing unnatural offence with him some time ago.

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Zafar Khan awarded capital punishment to accused Qasim under section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and directed him to pay Rs 400,000 as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased.

The court also awarded 10-year imprisonment with a fine of Rs.100,000 to the convict under other sections of Pakistan Penal Code. The convict would have to undergo an additional term of six months if he failed to pay fine.