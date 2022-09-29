UrduPoint.com

Death Sentence Awarded In Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2022 | 07:53 PM

Death sentence awarded in murder case

Additional District and Sessions Judge has awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Tarkhani police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Additional District and Sessions Judge has awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Tarkhani police station.

According to the prosecution, the police had booked accused Qasim on charge of killing a 7-year-old boy Asad after committing unnatural offence with him some time ago.

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Zafar Khan awarded capital punishment to accused Qasim under section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and directed him to pay Rs 400,000 as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased.

The court also awarded 10-year imprisonment with a fine of Rs.100,000 to the convict under other sections of Pakistan Penal Code. The convict would have to undergo an additional term of six months if he failed to pay fine.

Related Topics

Pakistan Murder Police Police Station Fine Court

Recent Stories

Stakeholders review loopholes in mineral processin ..

Stakeholders review loopholes in mineral processing sector

3 minutes ago
 Federal ombudsman visits office of provincial ombu ..

Federal ombudsman visits office of provincial ombudsman

4 minutes ago
 Putin Says Risks of Destabilization of Situation G ..

Putin Says Risks of Destabilization of Situation Growing, Including in Asia-Paci ..

4 minutes ago
 Disabled-friendly buildings being built to facilit ..

Disabled-friendly buildings being built to facilitate special students: Shafaat ..

4 minutes ago
 EU Lawmaker From Poland Deletes Tweet Thanking US ..

EU Lawmaker From Poland Deletes Tweet Thanking US for Damaging Nord Stream Pipel ..

4 minutes ago
 Three killed and five injured in various incidents ..

Three killed and five injured in various incidents

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.