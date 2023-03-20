Death sentence awarded in murder case

Additional District & Sessions Judge Tariq Ayub awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Batala Colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :Additional District & Sessions Judge Tariq Ayub awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Batala Colony police station.

According to the prosecution, accused Abdul Jabbar along with his accomplices Abdul Ghaffar and Ali Raza had killed their rival Muhammad Hasnain and inflected serious injuries to Muhammad Asghar and Akbar Ali over a property dispute last year.

After observing evidences and witnesses, the court awarded capital punishment to accused Abdul Jabbar and directed him to pay a fine of Rs.500,000.

The court also awarded 17 years imprisonment along with a fine of Rs.30,000 to accused Abdul Ghaffar whereas accused Ali Raza was handed down with 16-year imprisonment and a fine of Rs.220,000.

The convicts would have to undergo additional imprisonment of different terms if they failed to pay fine.