Death sentence awarded in murder case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Additional Sessions Judge Sajeeda Akhtar has awarded death sentence to an accused involved in a murder case of Raza Abad police station.

According to the prosecution, accused Arsalan Jutt alias Zeeshan Shani resident of Chak 219/R-B along with his 2 accomplices Razaq alias Billa resident of Ghazi Abad and Riaz Mehmood Khan resident of Shadab Colony had shot dead Nauman Aslam on 03-01-2023 as the latter reportedly prohibited the accused from drug trafficking.

The police after registering a murder case submitted its challan in the competent court of law.

After observing evidences and witnesses, the Additional Sessions Judge Faisalabad Sajeeda Akhtar awarded capital punishment to accused Arsalan Shani under section 302-B of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and directed him to pay Rs.

1 million as fine and compensation.

The convict was also directed to pay compensation amount of Rs.500,000 to the legal heirs of the deceased under section 544-A of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and he would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months if he failed to pay compensation amount.

However, the learned judge acquitted the remaining two accused of the case including Razaq and Riaz Mehmood Khan by giving them benefit of doubt.