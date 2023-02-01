Death sentence awarded in robbery-cum-murder case in Faisalabad

Additional Sessions Judge Raja Shahid Zameer awarded death sentence to the main culprit and life imprisonment to his accomplice in a robbery-cum-murder case, registered by Batata Colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Additional Sessions Judge Raja Shahid Zameer awarded death sentence to the main culprit and life imprisonment to his accomplice in a robbery-cum-murder case, registered by Batata Colony police station.

According to the prosecution, one Rizwan, along with his accomplice, Ghulam Mustafa, had killed a citizen Shehbaz over resistance during a robbery some time ago.

After observing the evidence and listening to witnesses, the judge awarded death penalty and life imprisonment to Rizwan and life term to Ghulam Mustafa.

The convict Rizwan was directed to pay Rs 500,000 fine, and Ghulam Mustafa was ordered to pay Rs 100,000 fine. In case of failure to pay the fine, the convicts would have to undergo additional imprisonment.