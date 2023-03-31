UrduPoint.com

Death Sentence Awarded In Robbery-cum-murder Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Death sentence awarded in robbery-cum-murder case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Additional Sessions Judge Inam Elahi awarded death sentence in a robbery-cum-murder case on Friday.

According to the prosecution, one Umair Shahzad had killed a man Kifayat over resistance during a robbery two years ago. Millat Town police had registered a case and submitted challan in the court.

After observing evidence and listening to witnesses, the judge awarded death penalty to Umair under Section 302 of Pakistan Penal Code. The court also awarded 13-year imprisonment to the convict under other sections.

The court also directed the convict to pay Rs 500,000 fine. In case of failure to pay the fine, the convict would have to undergo additional imprisonment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Fine Robbery Man Court

Recent Stories

SC's full court be constituted to hear case regard ..

SC's full court be constituted to hear case regarding Punjab, KP elections: Marr ..

27 minutes ago
 talabat UAE enables users to contribute to &#039;1 ..

Talabat UAE enables users to contribute to &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; ..

38 minutes ago
 Ramadan 2023 Initiative: Supporting Emirati famili ..

Ramadan 2023 Initiative: Supporting Emirati families, emerging businesses in pro ..

1 hour ago
 e-Khidmat Centers’ working hours changed in the ..

E-Khidmat Centers’ working hours changed in the month of Ramzan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Fir ..

Pakistan Navy Conducts Successful Live Weapons Firing

2 hours ago
 Emirates and United Activate Codeshare Partnership ..

Emirates and United Activate Codeshare Partnership to Enhance Connectivity to th ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.