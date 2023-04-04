Close
Death Sentence Awarded To Accused For Killing His Wife

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2023 | 11:30 AM

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Additional District and Session Judge Haripur on Tuesday awarded a death sentence to the accused in a murder case of his wife in Sarai Saleh.

According to details, the accused Muhammad Javed killed his wife Shaista daughter of Gul Zaman in Sarai Saleh and managed to escape from the crime scene on July 20, 2017.

The family of the deceased registered a case against Muhammad Javed section 302/34.

Sarai Saleh police during a search operation arrested the accused and presented him before the court where after initial investigation he was sent to jail on judicial remand.

After hearing the arguments of both sides the judge Haripur found Muhammad Javed guilty in the murder of his wife and awarded him the death sentence and also imposed a fine of Rs 0.5 million. In case of non-payment of the fine, the accused would face six months more imprisonment.

