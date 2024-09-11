Death sentence awarded to acid throwing accused

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Additional District and Sessions Judge Mujtaba Khan Baloch on Wednesday handed down

death sentence to an accused involved in an acid attack on a man.

The case was registered against the accused, Sagheer, for throwing acid on 35-year-old Aslam

who died as he received 80 per cent of burns.

The court announced the death sentence with a fine of Rs 500,000 on the accused.