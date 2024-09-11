Open Menu

Death Sentence Awarded To Acid Throwing Accused

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Death sentence awarded to acid throwing accused

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) Additional District and Sessions Judge Mujtaba Khan Baloch on Wednesday handed down

death sentence to an accused involved in an acid attack on a man.

The case was registered against the accused, Sagheer, for throwing acid on 35-year-old Aslam

who died as he received 80 per cent of burns.

The court announced the death sentence with a fine of Rs 500,000 on the accused.

Related Topics

Attack Fine Died Man Court

Recent Stories

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai

35 minutes ago
 Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pa ..

Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan

54 minutes ago
 Govt limits pension duration for eligible families ..

Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years

2 hours ago
 Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed t ..

Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024

5 hours ago
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, estab ..

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..

15 hours ago
 China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s div ..

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

18 hours ago
 NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

21 hours ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

21 hours ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

21 hours ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan