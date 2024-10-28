Open Menu

Death Sentence Awarded To Four Cops

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2024 | 11:27 PM

Additional Sessions Judge Sajeeda Akhtar has awarded death sentence on two counts to four police officials involved in a double murder case of Millat Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Additional Sessions Judge Sajeeda Akhtar has awarded death sentence on two counts to four police officials involved in a double murder case of Millat Town police station.

According to the prosecution, Head Constable Asghar Ali along with constables Falak Sher, Faisal, PQR Waqas and ASI Javaid Akhtar had allegedly shot dead two youths - Muhammad Arsalan and Muhammad Usman - near Bagh Wali Pulli on Millat Town Road in a fake police encounter when the ill-fated youth were going to take Shawarma at night on August 08, 2018.

After observing evidences and witnesses, the learned judge Sajeeda Akhtar awarded death sentence on two counts to accused Asghar Ali, Falak Sher, Faisal and Waqas. The convicts were also directed to pay Rs.1 million each as compensation to the legal heirs of the deceased.

The court however acquitted fifth accused ASI Javaid Akhtar by giving them benefit of doubt.

