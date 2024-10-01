Death sentence awarded to killer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Shafiq on Tuesday awarded death

sentence on two counts to an accused involved in double murder case of Tarkhani police

station.

As per the prosecution, Tarkhani police had arrested Jirad Kashif Masih of Chak No 51-GB Khushpur

for killing Nadeem Sohail Masih and Amin George Masih over a dispute

on December 27, 2023.

After observing evidence and witnesses, the court awarded death penalty to the

accused on two counts and directed him to pay Rs 1 million to the

legal heirs of the deceased.