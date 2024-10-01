Death Sentence Awarded To Killer
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2024 | 02:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Shafiq on Tuesday awarded death
sentence on two counts to an accused involved in double murder case of Tarkhani police
station.
As per the prosecution, Tarkhani police had arrested Jirad Kashif Masih of Chak No 51-GB Khushpur
for killing Nadeem Sohail Masih and Amin George Masih over a dispute
on December 27, 2023.
After observing evidence and witnesses, the court awarded death penalty to the
accused on two counts and directed him to pay Rs 1 million to the
legal heirs of the deceased.
