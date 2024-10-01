Open Menu

Death Sentence Awarded To Killer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Death sentence awarded to killer

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Shafiq on Tuesday awarded death

sentence on two counts to an accused involved in double murder case of Tarkhani police

station.

As per the prosecution, Tarkhani police had arrested Jirad Kashif Masih of Chak No 51-GB Khushpur

for killing Nadeem Sohail Masih and Amin George Masih over a dispute

on December 27, 2023.

After observing evidence and witnesses, the court awarded death penalty to the

accused on two counts and directed him to pay Rs 1 million to the

legal heirs of the deceased.

Related Topics

Murder Police George December Million Court

Recent Stories

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

4 minutes ago
 Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at ho ..

Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home

13 minutes ago
 Driving licenses to be issued to students of colle ..

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

28 minutes ago
 United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch ..

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..

37 minutes ago
 vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

45 minutes ago
Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Kara ..

Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow

51 minutes ago
 Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Stor ..

Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Story

53 minutes ago
 No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell ..

No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell Protection Endorsed by Olympi ..

57 minutes ago
 Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production

Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production

59 minutes ago
 Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC n ..

Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC new bench in Article 63-A

1 hour ago
 Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at h ..

Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at home

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan