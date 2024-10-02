Death Sentence Awarded To Murderer
Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2024 | 02:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Additional District and Sessions Judge,Rao Mubasshar Hussan on Wednesday awarded death sentence on two counts to an accused involved in killing his wife and father-in-law in the area of Madina Town police station.
As per prosecution,one Usman Masih along with his three accomplices namely as Zeeshan Masih, Akash Masih, etc had allegedly shot dead his wife Fizza Bibi and her father Shamoon Masih over a domestic dispute on August 19,2022 in Chak No.204-RB.Police concerned registered case and presented challans in court.
After completing arguments,the learned judge awarded death on two counts under section 302-B of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC),beside imposing fine of Rs.500,000 as compensation otherwise,he would have to undergo an additional imprisonment of six months.
The remaining three accused of the case were acquitted by giving them benefit of doubt.
