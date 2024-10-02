Open Menu

Death Sentence Awarded To Murderer

Umer Jamshaid Published October 02, 2024 | 02:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Additional District and Sessions Judge Rao Mubasshar Hussan on Wednesday

awarded death sentence on two counts to an accused involved in the killing of

his wife and father-in-law in the limits of Madina Town police station.

As per prosecution, Usman Masih with the abetment of Zeeshan Masih, Akash

Masih, etc.

had shot dead his wife Fiza Bibi and her father Shamoon Masih over

a domestic dispute on August 19, 2022 in Chak No.204-RB.

After observing evidence and witnesses, the judge awarded death on two counts

under section 302-B of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The court directed the convict to pay Rs 500,000 as compensation to the legal

heirs of victims, otherwise, he would have to undergo an additional imprisonment

of six months.

The police concerned had already exonerated three alleged abettors during investigation.

