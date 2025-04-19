Death sentence awarded to murderer

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Additional Sessions Judge Rana Tanveer Ahmad on Saturday awarded death sentence to

an accused involved in a murder case.

According to the prosecution, the accused, Abid Sheikh of Chak No16 Sharqpur Sheikhupura,

had entered the house of Mst Iram Shehzadi in Chak No.

203-RB Akbar Town Faisalabad on

February 5, 2024 and shot her dead over a martimonial issue.

The police registered a murder case against the accused and submitted its challan in the

court.

After observing evidence and witnesses, the court awarded capital punishment to the

accused while the convict will pay Rs1 million as compensation to the legal heirs

of the deceased.