Open Menu

Death Sentence Awarded To Murderer

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2025 | 10:10 PM

Death sentence awarded to murderer

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Additional Sessions Judge Rana Tanveer Ahmad on Saturday awarded death sentence to

an accused involved in a murder case.

According to the prosecution, the accused, Abid Sheikh of Chak No16 Sharqpur Sheikhupura,

had entered the house of Mst Iram Shehzadi in Chak No.

203-RB Akbar Town Faisalabad on

February 5, 2024 and shot her dead over a martimonial issue.

The police registered a murder case against the accused and submitted its challan in the

court.

After observing evidence and witnesses, the court awarded capital punishment to the

accused while the convict will pay Rs1 million as compensation to the legal heirs

of the deceased.

Recent Stories

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

1 hour ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi lose two wickets at 77 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi lose two wickets at 77 runs against Multan Sultans

1 hour ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

7 hours ago
 Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

7 hours ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

7 hours ago
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

7 hours ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

7 hours ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

7 hours ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

7 hours ago
 US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid ..

US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war

8 hours ago
 Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts ..

Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan