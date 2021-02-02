Death sentence awarded to murderer in sargodha

District and Session Judge Sargodha Sardar Tahir Sabir on Tuesday awarded death sentence to Zeeshan in a murder case of Bhagtanwala police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :District and Session Judge Sargodha Sardar Tahir Sabir on Tuesday awarded death sentence to Zeeshan in a murder case of Bhagtanwala police limits.

According to the court sources, in February 2020, Zeeshan, resident of chak 77 SB had murdered Zulfiqar Hafeez over some issues.

Police had registered case against the accused and presented challans in the court for trial.

After hearing arguments, the judge had awarded death sentence to the culprit Zeeshanalong with fine Rs. 300,000 as compensation money.