UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Sentence Awarded To Murderer In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 37 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 01:29 PM

Death sentence awarded to murderer in sargodha

District and Session Judge Sargodha Sardar Tahir Sabir on Tuesday awarded death sentence to Zeeshan in a murder case of Bhagtanwala police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :District and Session Judge Sargodha Sardar Tahir Sabir on Tuesday awarded death sentence to Zeeshan in a murder case of Bhagtanwala police limits.

According to the court sources, in February 2020, Zeeshan, resident of chak 77 SB had murdered Zulfiqar Hafeez over some issues.

Police had registered case against the accused and presented challans in the court for trial.

After hearing arguments, the judge had awarded death sentence to the culprit Zeeshanalong with fine Rs. 300,000 as compensation money.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Police Fine Sargodha Money February 2020 Court

Recent Stories

Rights Group Urges Guinean Gov't to Investigate De ..

33 seconds ago

Israeli Drone Crashes in Southern Gaza Strip Durin ..

34 seconds ago

Decline in global coronavirus cases shows variants ..

36 seconds ago

French, Austrian Europe Ministers to Discuss Terro ..

38 seconds ago

Daniel Pearl Case: SC orders to remove main suspec ..

13 minutes ago

NIreland halts post-Brexit border checks over staf ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.