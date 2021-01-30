Death sentence awarded to three accused in murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :An Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC) on Saturday awarded death sentence to three accused while imprisonment of six years and a fine of Rs 30,000 to another accused in murder case.

Jameel, Qadeer, Akseer was found guilty for murdering Abdul Hammed and injuring Muhammad Saeed Khan in 2014.

The Additional Session Judge (ASJ) Farkhanda Arshad pronounced the judgment after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution counsels.

Meanwhile, ASJ, of an Anti Narcotics Court Ch. Basir Ali awarded imprisonment of 4 years and 6 moths and a fine of Rs 20, 0000 to Abdul Malik for possessing 1600 grams of Charas.