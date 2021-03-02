UrduPoint.com
Death Sentence For Killing Wife

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 10:30 AM

Death sentence for killing wife

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :Additional District and Session Judge awarded death sentence to a man convicted in murder case on Tuesday.

Accused Shah Sawar, resident of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed, was charged with killing his wife Nazia Bibi by a sharp edged weapon with the intention to confiscate her property.

Judge Asma Tehseen Malik, after completing arguments by prosecutor, sentenced the accused to death. In addition, the court also imposed Rs. 1.5 million fine on the convicted person. Imprisonment period would be increased to six-month more in case convicted person wouldn't submit the fine money as per judgement of the murder case.

More Stories From Pakistan

