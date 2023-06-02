Death sentence for murder

Additional District & Sessions Judge Tariq Ayub awarded death sentence on Friday in a murder case, registered by the Sadar police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Additional District & Sessions Judge Tariq Ayub awarded death sentence on Friday in a murder case, registered by the Sadar police station.

According to the prosecution, one Muhammad Pervaiz had killed his rival over an old enmity last year.

After observing evidence and witnesses, the court awarded capital punishment to Pervaiz and directed him to pay Rs 500,000 fine. The convict would have to undergo additional imprisonment if he failed to pay fine.