Death Sentence, Life Term Awarded To Killer Of Sister-in-law
Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2025 | 07:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Additional Sessions Judge Asadullah Siraj awarded death sentence and life imprisonment to an accused for killing his sister-in-law in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.
According to the prosecution, accused Sajid Farooq, a resident of Chak No 159-RB Bilal Nagar had shot dead sister of his wife Sobia Bibi, daughter of Ashiq Hussain over a marriage dispute on April 2, 2024.
After observing evidence and witnesses, the judge awarded capital punishment to accused Sajid Farooq under Section 302-B of Pakistan Penal Code and life imprisonment under Section 311 PPC.
The convict was also directed to pay Rs 500,000 as compensation to the legal heirs of deceased Sobia Bibi under Section 544-A of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).
Recent Stories
Sharjah Public Libraries' centennial celebrations begin
ADEK launches Wellbeing Mark school recognition programme
24-Karat Gold price decreases by Rs2500 per tola in Pakistan
Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Barakat Al Dar Club in Al Ain
Education drives UAE's development goals: Abdullah bin Zayed
Holy month of Ramadan: Here is update about gas supply during Sehri, Iftar time
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives ACTVET team after 10-medal win at WorldSki ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: How much prize money will Pakistan receive after exit ..
ERRA strengthens partnerships with India, Hong Kong
UICCA, Ministry of Economy partner to reinforce sustainability through launch of ..
Efforts to be made to reduce electricity tariffs to support Pakistan’s industr ..
Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight moon of Holy month of Ramadan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NPC announces Ramzan family festival6 minutes ago
-
DC Upper Kohistan chairs meeting on Ramazan relief measures6 minutes ago
-
Fawad found guilty in May-9 riot cases, ATC informed6 minutes ago
-
Death sentence, life term awarded to killer of sister-in-law6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for timely completion of uplift schemes in DIKhan Division6 minutes ago
-
Drug-trafficker convicted16 minutes ago
-
Governor KP, Punjab discuss political, inter-provincial activities16 minutes ago
-
Mayor expresses concern over deteriorating law & order situation26 minutes ago
-
Growth promoters in broiler chicken pose serious health risks to consumers26 minutes ago
-
DG PHA orders floral decoration at greenbelts, parks26 minutes ago
-
FESCO promises smooth power supply in Ramazan26 minutes ago
-
Armed men take away electric wires, transformer36 minutes ago