Death Sentence, Life Term Awarded To Killer Of Sister-in-law

Muhammad Irfan Published February 28, 2025 | 07:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Additional Sessions Judge Asadullah Siraj awarded death sentence and life imprisonment to an accused for killing his sister-in-law in the area of Chak Jhumra police station.

According to the prosecution, accused Sajid Farooq, a resident of Chak No 159-RB Bilal Nagar had shot dead sister of his wife Sobia Bibi, daughter of Ashiq Hussain over a marriage dispute on April 2, 2024.

After observing evidence and witnesses, the judge awarded capital punishment to accused Sajid Farooq under Section 302-B of Pakistan Penal Code and life imprisonment under Section 311 PPC.

The convict was also directed to pay Rs 500,000 as compensation to the legal heirs of deceased Sobia Bibi under Section 544-A of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

