Death Sentence On 2 Counts In Double Murder Case
Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 07:12 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Additional Sessions Judge Rana Ranveer Ahmad has awarded death sentence on two counts to a man involved in a double murder case of Millat Town police station.
According to the prosecution, convict Zulfiqar Ali alias Bhutto, a resident of Chak No.
117-JB Dhanola, had killed his rivals Sabir Ali and Altaf on April 3, 2022.
After observing evidence and listening to witnesses, the judge awarded death sentence on two counts under Section 302-B of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The convict was also directed to pay Rs. 2 million as compensation under Section 544-A of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and he would undergo an additional imprisonment of one year if he failed to pay amount of compensation.
