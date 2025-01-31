Open Menu

Death Sentence On 2 Counts In Double Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 07:12 PM

Additional Sessions Judge Rana Ranveer Ahmad has awarded death sentence on two counts to a man involved in a double murder case of Millat Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) Additional Sessions Judge Rana Ranveer Ahmad has awarded death sentence on two counts to a man involved in a double murder case of Millat Town police station.

According to the prosecution, convict Zulfiqar Ali alias Bhutto, a resident of Chak No.

117-JB Dhanola, had killed his rivals Sabir Ali and Altaf on April 3, 2022.

After observing evidence and listening to witnesses, the judge awarded death sentence on two counts under Section 302-B of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The convict was also directed to pay Rs. 2 million as compensation under Section 544-A of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and he would undergo an additional imprisonment of one year if he failed to pay amount of compensation.

