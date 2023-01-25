Death sentence on 4 counts to killer of four

Additional Sessions Judge Amir Nazir Awan awarded death sentence on four counts to the killer of four persons. The murder case was registered by Sahianwala police station

According to the prosecution, Parveen Akhtar, after getting divorce from one Muhammad Riaz, had contracted the second marriage with Muhammad Shafi.

It infuriated the first husband to the extent that he made a plan and, on getting a chance, killed his former wife Parveen Bibi, her husband Muhammad Shafi and their two children including Muqaddas Bibi and Abdur Rehman in 2018.

The police registered a case and submitted the challan in the court of law. After looking into the evidence and listening to the witnesses, the judge awarded 4-time death penalty to accused Riaz and directed him to also pay a fine of Rs 2 million to the heirs of the deceased family members.