Death tally rises to 462 after 20, 186 cases of Coronavirus in Pakistan

Punjab is at the top with 7524 cases of Coronavirus followed by Sindh with 7465 cases, 3129 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1218 in Balochistan, 415 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 364 Gilgit-Baltistan and 71 cases in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 4th, 2020) The tally of deaths reached 462 after 20, 186 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Monday.

According to National Command and Operation Center, so far 5,590 patients of Coronavirus were recovered while 462 died (Sindh: 130, Punjab: 124, KP: 180, ICT: 04, Balochistan: 21 and GB: 03) and 173 others were in critical condition.

The sources said that 212,511 tests were conducted since outbreak of the pandemic. The government made ready 717 hospitals with Covid facilities with 3,839 patients admitted across the country.

Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar assured to take all the decisions regarding relaxation in lockdown after 9th of this month in consensus with all the provinces.

Briefing the media persons in Islamabad on Sunday, he said the National Coordination Committee on Coronavirus would take the decision about the future course of action.

Asad Umar said the decisions would be taken in such a manner that they did not paralyze the healthcare system.

He said the restrictions would be eased gradually in order to provide livelihoods to the people.

He said they had significantly enhanced the capacity of the national healthcare system, saying that they currently had 1,400 ventilators for Coronavirus patients and 900 more would be added in two months. He said at present there were 35 Coronavirus patients on ventilators.

He said the country had now the capacity to develop medical equipment and soon the domestic production of ventilators would start.

The Minister said the country had fifty five functional labs and they had the capacity to carry out over 14,000 corona tests on daily basis.

The Minister for Planning said the testing, tracking and quarantine system had been made functional and one saw its manifestation recently in two sectors of the Federal capital.

Asad Umar expressed satisfaction that the coronavirus has not proved to be as contagious for Pakistan when compared with Europe and the United States.

He said the fatality rate in Pakistan was far less compared to the United States, the UK and Spain. He, however stressed that they had to adopt the precautionary measures in order to avoid it getting contagious.

Asad Umar said that the economic impact of the lockdown on Pakistan was serious than the western countries.