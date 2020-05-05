UrduPoint.com
Death Tally Rises To 486 After 21, 502 Cases Of Coronavirus In Pakistan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 11:38 AM

Punjab is at the top with 8,103 cases of Coronavirus followed by Sindh with 7, 882, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 3,288, Baluchistan with 1,321, Islamabad 464, Gilgit Baltistan 321 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with  71 cases of Coronavirus.

The reports said that 5, 782 people recovered from Coronavirus in different parts of the county.

Twenty-four deaths caused by coronavirus and 1,315 new infections have been reported in country during the past 24 hours.

The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country have soared to 21,501. Of these, 7,882 were reported in Sindh, 8,103 in Punjab, 3,288 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,321 in Balochistan, 464 in Islamabad Capital Territory, 372 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 71 in Azad Kashmir.

Over five thousand seven hundred patients have recovered in the country.

