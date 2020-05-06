Death tally rises to 526 after 22, 823 cases of Coronavirus in Pakistan

(@fidahassanain)

Punjab is at the top with 8, 693 cases of Coronavirus followed by Sindh with 8, 189, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 3,499 Baluchistan with 1,495, Islamabad 485, Gilgit Baltistan 386 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 76 cases of Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 6th, 2020) The tally of deaths has reached to 526 after 22, 823 cases of Coronavirus across the country here on Wednesday.

According to Radio Pakistan, Forty deaths due to coronavirus and 1049 new confirmed cases have been reported in the country during past 24 hours.

Over six thousand and two hundred patients have recovered from the virus.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal held a meeting in Islamabad and exchanged views on government strategy and measures to combat impact of coronavirus pandemic.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the entire world was facing an extra ordinary situation in wake of Corona pandemic. He said the world was heading towards possible economic crisis and such a situation was a matter of grave concern for developing economies like Pakistan.

During the meeting, views were also exchanged on economic diplomacy and defence production.

Both the ministers, while appreciating Prime Minister Imran Khan's call for Global Debt Relief to support weak economies, termed it imperative in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Minister for Defence Production congratulated the Foreign Minister for highlighting Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir on international forums.