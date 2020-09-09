Death toll due to mine collapse in Mohmand reaches to 22

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The death toll due to marble mine collapse in Mohmand district has been raised to 22 as three more bodies were retrieved from the rubbles on Tuesday night

According to Rescue 1122 statement, three more bodies were recovered from the site of collapse located at Safi Tehsil of Mohmand district.

Search operation for rescue of trapped miners is in progress and Director General Rescue 1122, Dr. Khateer Ahmad is supervising the efforts.

DG Rescue 1122 KP has rushed to the site and personally supervise the rescue operation, adds the statement.

A total of nine ambulances, two Rescue vehicles, two recovery vehicles and 120 staffers are taking part in the operation.

Provincial government was providing all relief to the injured persons and efforts are being made to recover all the stranded workers from the cave.

About five miners are still missing and believed to be buried under the debris.