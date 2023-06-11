UrduPoint.com

Death Toll Due To Storm, Rain Reached 27, Injured 146 In Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Karak: PDMA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Death toll due to storm, rain reached 27, injured 146 in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Karak: PDMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Provisional Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Sunday reported that the death toll reached to 27 and 146 injured and 69 houses were partially damaged due to heavy wind, rain and storm in Bannu, Lakki Marwat and Karak districts.

Secretary Relief Abdul Basit said that Rescue 1122 and district administrations search and rescue operations are ongoing as all the injured are being shifted to the hospital before providing medical aid on the spot.

He said that Rs40 million has been released for Bannu district on a priority basis. He said that all the affectees will be treated under government policy.

