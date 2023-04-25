UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Blasts At Pakistani Police Station Reaches 16 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 25, 2023 | 11:50 AM

Death Toll From Blasts at Pakistani Police Station Reaches 16 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The death toll from Monday explosions at the police station in the Pakistani city of Kabal has risen to 16, while the number of those injured has reached 50, Pakistani media reported on Tuesday.

Earlier, media reported the blasts had killed 12 and injured 40 people.

Currently, eight injured remain in critical condition, and one of them has been transported to the province's capital Peshawar for treatment, Radio Pakistan reported, citing local authorities.

The twin blast fired Monday evening at the police station in Kabal, causing the building to collapse, Pakistani media reported. The collapse caused a blackout, the scope of which is yet to be determined. The police established that the explosions occurred at an ammunition and mortar storage. The causes of the detonation are still being investigated.

