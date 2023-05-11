UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Clashes In Pakistan Rises To 10, Up To 1,750 Injured - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Death Toll From Clashes in Pakistan Rises to 10, Up to 1,750 Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) The death toll from clashes between protesters and police in Pakistan has risen to 10, with more than 1,750 people injured, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistani Dawn news outlet reported that at least eight people were killed and up to 290 others were injured during protests in Pakistan that erupted after the arrest of Imran Khan, the former prime minister and the leader of the opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI).

According to the news agency, both civilians and police are among the injured.

