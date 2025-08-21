Open Menu

Death Toll From Cloudburst, Floods Rises To 427 In KP: PDMA

Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Thursday reported that the death toll from recent rains, cloudbursts, and flash floods across the province has risen to 427, with Buner district the worst affected.

According to the PDMA’s latest report, 291 deaths have been confirmed in Buner after the recovery of one more body, while 42 deaths have been recorded in Swabi, where 12 additional bodies were retrieved on Thursday.

The deceased include 321 men, 60 children, and 46 women, while 270 people have been injured, among them 182 men, 45 children, and 43 women.

The report states that 1,398 houses were damaged across different districts, including 1,030 partially damaged and 368 completely destroyed.

Fatalities and damages were reported in Swat, Buner, Bajaur, Mansehra, Shangla, Lower Dir, Battagram, and Swabi.

PDMA officials said that rescue and relief operations are ongoing in the affected areas, where bodies continue to be recovered from the debris.

In Swabi’s Dalori area, Rescue 1122 concluded a search operation following a devastating cloudburst, during which 12 more bodies were pulled from the rubble, raising the local death toll to 42.

The PDMA has directed district administrations to intensify relief efforts and ensure immediate assistance to the affected families.

