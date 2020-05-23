UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Corona Virus Surges To 381 In KP During Last 24 Hours: Official Data

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 02:27 PM

The death toll from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached to 381 as 16 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, official data issued by Khyber Health Department confirmed on Saturday.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :The death toll from the novel coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached to 381 as 16 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, official data issued by Khyber Health Department confirmed on Saturday.

According to details, as many as 236 new cases were confirmed in the province during the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 7,391. The new infections include 16 from people returning from abroad who have been kept at different quarantine centers.

Out of 16 new deaths, nine have been reported in Peshawar, one each in Nowshera, Mardan, Bajaur, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Kohat, and Lakki Marwat.

The Health Department said a total of 2,297 patients have recovered in KP including 99 during the last 24 hours.

KP maintains the grim milestone of most deaths from the pandemic in the country, while Peshawar remains the most affected district of KP with 225 deaths, nearly two-thirds of the total deaths in the province. The total confirmed cases in the metropolis have reached 2,805, nearly half of the tally in the province.

Another woman coronavirus patient died in Nowshera. Nowshera Deputy Commissioner Shahid Ali Khan said the deceased woman was laid to rest in Gul Baba graveyard under the standard operating procedures (SOPs). She was the second woman to die in Nowshera of coronavirus during the last 24 hours. Woman coronavirus patients, who was under treatment at Qazi Medical Complex in Nowshera, died on Thursday. Death toll from COVID-19 in Nowshera now stands at 20.

