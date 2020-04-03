Death toll from Coronavirus climbs to 35 after Pakistan reports 2450 cases

(@fidahassanain)

There are 920 cases in Punjab followed by Sindh with 783 cases, 311 in Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa, 169 cases in Balochistan, 190 cases in Gilgit Baltistan, 68 in Islamabad and six in Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

LAHOARE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 2st, 2020) The number of deaths from Coronavirus climbed to 35 after the nationwide tally of the virus rose to 2450 here on Thursday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has reiterated the government's resolve to win fight against Coronavirus pandemic with the support of the nation.

He said Pakistan would win the fight against Coronavirus.

