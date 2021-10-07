Death Toll From Earthquake in Pakistan Rises to 20 People, Over 300 Left Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) The number of people, who died of the earthquake in northern Pakistan, has risen to 20, while more than 300 people were injured, the Dawn newspaper reported on Thursday, citing officials.

The tremor was registered at 22:01 GMT on Wednesday, 14 kilometers (8.7 miles) northeast of the city of Harnai.

The epicenter was located at a depth of 20.8 kilometers.

Pakistan lies along the border between the Eurasian tectonic plate and the Indian plate. The latter has been moving to the north for some 100 million years, colliding with the Eurasian plate. This colossal geological process, which resulted in the formation of the Himalayas and other nearby mountain ranges, causes powerful earthquakes.