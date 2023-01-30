(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The number of people killed in the terrorist attack on a mosque in the Pakistani city of Peshawar has increased to 59, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported on Monday, citing officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) The number of people killed in the terrorist attack on a mosque in the Pakistani city of Peshawar has increased to 59, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported on Monday, citing officials.

A suicide bomber set off an explosion in Peshawar earlier in the day. Media said there were about 120 people inside the mosque when the blast went off, with most of them being members of the police and army. The Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan terrorist group (banned in Russia) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Lady Reading Hospital spokesman Mohammad Asim has confirmed that at least 59 people were killed and 157 others were injured in the attack, the report said.

Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan is an Islamist alliance of several regional terrorist groups. It specifically opposes the governments of Pakistan and India, seeking to extend its influence to a number of regions of these states. At the same time, the Taliban movement in Afghanistan (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) denies any connection with the eponymous alliance.

In late November, Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan lifted the ceasefire agreed with the Pakistani government and ordered its fighters to carry out attacks across the country.