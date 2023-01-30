UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Explosion In Mosque In Pakistan's Peshawar Rises To 59 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2023 | 11:26 PM

Death Toll From Explosion in Mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar Rises to 59 - Reports

The number of people killed in the terrorist attack on a mosque in the Pakistani city of Peshawar has increased to 59, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported on Monday, citing officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) The number of people killed in the terrorist attack on a mosque in the Pakistani city of Peshawar has increased to 59, Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported on Monday, citing officials.

A suicide bomber set off an explosion in Peshawar earlier in the day. Media said there were about 120 people inside the mosque when the blast went off, with most of them being members of the police and army. The Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan terrorist group (banned in Russia) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

Lady Reading Hospital spokesman Mohammad Asim has confirmed that at least 59 people were killed and 157 others were injured in the attack, the report said.

Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan is an Islamist alliance of several regional terrorist groups. It specifically opposes the governments of Pakistan and India, seeking to extend its influence to a number of regions of these states. At the same time, the Taliban movement in Afghanistan (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) denies any connection with the eponymous alliance.

In late November, Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan lifted the ceasefire agreed with the Pakistani government and ordered its fighters to carry out attacks across the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Taliban Injured Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Peshawar Army Police United Nations Russia Suicide Same Reading Alliance November Mosque Media Government

Recent Stories

Minister reviews infrastructure readiness for rain ..

Minister reviews infrastructure readiness for rainy seasons

13 minutes ago
 Secy for improving value chain of high value crops ..

Secy for improving value chain of high value crops

4 minutes ago
 59 worshipers martyred, 170 injured in police line ..

59 worshipers martyred, 170 injured in police line's mosque blast

4 minutes ago
 Over 50% of Britons Dissatisfied With Conservative ..

Over 50% of Britons Dissatisfied With Conservative Gov't, Want Changes - Survey

1 minute ago
 Gwadar Customs collected Rs 7 bln as duty in first ..

Gwadar Customs collected Rs 7 bln as duty in first six months

1 minute ago
 Co-Pilot of Doomed Greek Fighter Jet Dies - Air Fo ..

Co-Pilot of Doomed Greek Fighter Jet Dies - Air Force

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.