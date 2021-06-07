UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Express Train Collision In Pakistan Up To 36 - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 09:20 AM

Death Toll From Express Train Collision in Pakistan Up to 36 - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) At least 36 people died and over 50 were injured when two trains collided in southern Pakistan on Monday, local media report.

According to a spokesperson for the Pakistan railway department, the collision occurred near Dharki in the Ghotki District of Sindh Province, when a Millat Express train ” headed from Karachi to Sargodha ” derailed and another train, the Sir Syed Express coming from Rawalpindi, hit the Millat Express.

According to Ghotki Deputy Commissioner, around 13 to 14 train cars derailed, while six to eight were completely destroyed.

Samaa tv reported that 36 people died in the collision, while Geo TV said that over 50 others were injured.

The Ghotki deputy commissioner said the death toll stood at 30 and that several passengers remained trapped under the rubble.

