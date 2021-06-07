Death Toll From Express Train Collision in Pakistan Rises to 50 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2021) The death toll from the collision of two trains in Pakistan has risen to 50, with about 70 injured, the local tv channel ARY news said.

At the same time, according to the Geo TV channel, about 100 were injured in the accident.

Earlier in the day, 36 were reported dead. According to the police, up to 25 may remain stuck in the blocked cars of the collided trains.

According to a spokesperson for the Pakistan railway department, the collision occurred near Dharki in the Ghotki District of Sindh Province, when a Millat Express train ” headed from Karachi to Sargodha ” derailed and was hit by another train, the Sir Syed Express coming from Rawalpindi.

As the driver of the Sir Syed Express told ARY News, his train was moving at normal speed when he suddenly saw another train going off the tracks. Due to the short distance, he did not have time to avoid a collision.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was shocked by the collision and ordered a probe into railroad safety.

A rescue operation is currently underway.