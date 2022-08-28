UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Floods In Pakistan Exceeds 1,000 - Authority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2022 | 10:20 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2022) Pakistan's flood death toll has surpassed 1,000, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Sunday.

According to the NDMA, as a result of the monsoon rains and floods continuing since June 14, 1,033 people were killed and 1,527 were injured, while over the past 24 hours, 119 people were killed and 71 sustained injuries.

Heavy rains and overflowing rivers damaged 3,500 kilometers (2,200 miles) of roads and 149 bridges, with nearly a million homes completely or partially destroyed, and over 700,000 livestock killed, the NDMA added.

In total, more than 33 million people have been affected by the floods, according to the latest figures.

Earlier in the week, Pakistani authorities declared a state of emergency in the country and called on other states and international organizations to provide all possible assistance. According to the NDMA, Pakistan has witnessed 388.7 mm (15 inches) of rainfall this year.

