Death Toll From Heavy Rains In Pakistan Increases To 10 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 01:28 PM

The number of people killed by as a result of heavy downpour in the Pakistani eastern province of Punjab has reached at least 10, Pakistani TV news channel Geo News reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The number of people killed by as a result of heavy downpour in the Pakistani eastern province of Punjab has reached at least 10, Pakistani tv news channel Geo News reported on Tuesday.

According to the media, the storm led to the collapse of a house's roof, causing the death of eight people, including four women and four children.

The other two people were killed in separate incidents caused by gusts of wind and heavy rain.

More Stories From Pakistan

