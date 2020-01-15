UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Death Toll From Heavy Snow-Caused Avalanches, Landslides In Pakistan Rises To 93 ” Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 10:20 AM

Death Toll From Heavy Snow-Caused Avalanches, Landslides in Pakistan Rises to 93 ” Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The number of people killed as a result of avalanches and landslides triggered by excessive show and rain downpour in Pakistan has reached 93, with 53 others injured, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Dawn newspaper, the most severely affected areas are the southernmost region of Azad Kashmir, accounting for 66 fatalities, and the southwestern province of Balochistan, accounting for 20 fatalities. At least seven others reportedly died in the Punjab province in northeast.

Pakistani authorities fear the actual figure of casualties might be higher since several areas in Azad Kashmir's northern region of Neelam Valley remain inaccessible due to heavy snowfall.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Balochistan Punjab Died Neelam Azad Jammu And Kashmir Media

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 15 January 2020

8 minutes ago

Anwar Gargash concludes visit to Sudan

23 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

58 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Al Zaab ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs Board of Trustees of Universi ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Radio Telescope ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.