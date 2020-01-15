(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The number of people killed as a result of avalanches and landslides triggered by excessive show and rain downpour in Pakistan has reached 93, with 53 others injured, media reported on Wednesday.

According to the Dawn newspaper, the most severely affected areas are the southernmost region of Azad Kashmir, accounting for 66 fatalities, and the southwestern province of Balochistan, accounting for 20 fatalities. At least seven others reportedly died in the Punjab province in northeast.

Pakistani authorities fear the actual figure of casualties might be higher since several areas in Azad Kashmir's northern region of Neelam Valley remain inaccessible due to heavy snowfall.