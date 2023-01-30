UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Mosque Blast In Pakistan's Peshawar Rises To 44 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Death Toll From Mosque Blast in Pakistan's Peshawar Rises to 44 - Reports

The death toll from blast in a mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar increased to 44, another 157 people were injured, the Geo broadcaster reported, citing local officials

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) The death toll from blast in a mosque in Pakistan's Peshawar increased to 44, another 157 people were injured, the Geo broadcaster reported, citing local officials.

The explosion in the mosque occurred on Monday at about 13:40 (08:40 GMT) during prayer. According to eyewitnesses, there were about 120 people in the mosque, most of those gathered were the police, the military and sappers. The explosion was carried out by a suicide bomber. As a result of the explosion, part of the mosque and the roof of the building collapsed.

Lady Reading Hospital spokesman Mohammad Asim confirmed the number of casualties, the broadcaster said. Peshawar Commissioner Riaz Mehsud said a rescue operation was underway inside the mosque as several people were buried under the rubble, it added.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (banned in Russia) terrorist group claimed responsibility for the explosion, it said.

In late November last year, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan announced that it was lifting the ceasefire agreed with the Pakistani government and ordering its fighters to carry out attacks across the country.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan has been designated a terrorist group by the US, UK and Canadian governments. Created from representatives of various groups, it opposes the governments of Pakistan and India, seeking to extend its influence to a number of areas of these states. At the same time, the Afghan Taliban (the Taliban movement is under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) deny any connection with this movement.

