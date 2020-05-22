UrduPoint.com
Death Toll From Pakistani Plane Crash Rises To 35 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 10:36 PM

Death Toll From Pakistani Plane Crash Rises to 35 - Reports

At least 35 people are now presumed to have died after a Pakistani passenger plane crashed into a crowded neighborhood near Karachi airport, media said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) At least 35 people are now presumed to have died after a Pakistani passenger plane crashed into a crowded neighborhood near Karachi airport, media said Friday.

The Pakistani newspaper Dawn cited a spokesman for the Edhi Foundation, a local charity, as saying that 35 bodies had been recovered at the site of the crash.

The previous death toll stood at 13.

The spokesman, Saad Edhi, added that further 25 to 30 people, who live in the affected neighborhood, had been injured and taken to a hospital.

