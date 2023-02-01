UrduPoint.com

Death Toll From Peshawar Mosque Explosion Rises To 100 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2023 | 12:07 AM

The death toll from a terrorist attack on a mosque in the city of Peshawar in northwestern Pakistan has risen to 100 people, the GEO broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing officials

According to the report, 221 people sustained injuries.

On Monday, a suicide bomber set off an explosion in a mosque in Peshawar at about 13:40 local time (08:40 GMT). Around 120 people were reportedly inside the mosque when the blast went off, most of them members of the police and the army.

Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (associated with al-Qaeda that is banned in Russia) reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.

However, Pakistani newspaper Dawn later said that the radical Islamist organization had denied its involvement in the explosion, saying that its rules prohibited attacks on mosques and public places. At the same time, sources told the news outlet that some local units of the organization could be behind the attack.

Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan is an Islamist alliance of several radical regional groups. It specifically opposes the governments of Pakistan and India, seeking to extend its influence to a number of regions of these states. The Taliban movement in Afghanistan (under UN sanctions over terrorism) denies any connection with the eponymous alliance.

