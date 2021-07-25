Death toll from PMT blast reaches 7

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :The death toll has risen to 7 with death of 5 years old, Abdul Hanan, who was critically wounded by the explosion in a pole mounted transformer (PMT) on July 22, .

His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at the Akbari ground, with thousands of the local people in attendance, before his burial.

The explosion, which occurred in Latifabad unit 8 near Akbari ground, claimed 5 lives on the very first day.

The deceased included 33 years old Shujaat, 35 years old Tabish, 33 years old Waqas, 28 years old Noman and 45 years old Sajjad Qureshi.

Aarfeen Shakeel,12 years old, breathed his last in the wee hours of Saturday.

As many as 22 people including 4 staff of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) were injured in the blast.

All the deceased and injured received critical burns injuries caused by the oil.

The explosion occurred when HESCO's staff was fixing the PMT after its repair on the second day of Eidul Azha.

The injured were initially shifted to Liaquat University Hospital's Burns Ward.