Death toll from rains, snow related incidents in KP climbs to 18

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :The death toll from rain and snowfall related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday rose to 18 with injuries to 46 persons, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said.

The highest number of 10 casualties occurred in Dir Upper district and seven injured, followed by six deaths in Khyber district, and one each in Mardan and Lower Kohistan districts.

Similarly, 17 persons were injured in Khyber, seven in Dir Upper, five in Karak, four each in Dera and Charsadda, two in Malakand, and one each in Lower Kohistan and Peshawar districts.

Some 109 houses were damaged partially across the province, including 30 in Khyber, 23 in Dir Upper, 14 in Mohmand, 13 in Charsadda, four in Malakand, three each in Hangu and Karak, two each in D.

I. Khan, Shangla, Swat and Kohat, and one each in Lower Dir, Mardan, Torghar and Buner districts.

Many cattleheads were also perished across the province, with the highest number of 140 in Dir Upper district.

The PDMA officials said on the directives of KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, the relief operation continued in all the affected districts. Relief goods had already been distributed among the rain-hit families in Charsadda, Karak, Khyber, Mohmand, Nowshera and Dir Upper districts, they added.

They said roads had been cleared of land sliding in Tauheed Abad and Kandola areas of the Galiyat.

The authority directed the administration of affected districts to prepare estimates of losses due to rains and snowfall to compensate the victims as per the policy of government, they added.